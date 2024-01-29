Midlander appointed chair of the Texas State Board of Education

Jan. 29—AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 18, 2023, appointed Aaron Kinsey as Chair of the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) for a term set to expire on Dec. 17, 2025. Although the board members are elected, the Governor appoints the Chair from among the 15 board members.

Kinsey, the CEO of Midland-based American Patrols Inc., was elected to serve District 15 of the SBOE in November 2022. He is a member of the School Finance/Permanent School Fund Committee and the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation, and Chair of the Committee on Strategic Planning and Policy, which manages $55 billion in investments for the benefit of Texas public education.

"Being appointed as the Chair of the State Board of Education is a tremendous honor, and I want to thank Governor Abbott for entrusting me with this role," Kinsey said in a news release. "I approach this position with a deep sense of responsibility. The Board's decisions impact the educational outcomes for more than 5.5 million public school students, and I remain committed to working closely with all SBOE members to ensure we are making well-informed decisions to ensure every child in Texas receives a high-quality education."

Kinsey succeeds Dr. Keven Ellis, who completed his term as chair following the December 2023 board meeting. Ellis will continue to serve on the SBOE representing District 9. The Board would like to thank Dr. Ellis for his service as SBOE Chair.