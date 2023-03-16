Midlander sentenced to 30 years

Mar. 15—A Midland man caught with more than two pounds of methamphetamine at a Midland hotel 18 months ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Fabian Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity in December and was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge David Counts.