Apr. 2—The Midland Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in the suspected robber being shot by the victim.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 9 p.m. Saturday from the 700 block of East Tennessee and a 21-year-old man informed them he'd shot another man during a robbery.

The suspect was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the investigation continues.