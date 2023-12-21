Midlands-area interstate bridge closed for repairs, traffic detoured

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed a westward-bound Interstate 20 bridge going over the Wateree River for emergency repairs, the agency announced Thursday afternoon.

It is not immediately clear how long the repairs will take or when the bridge will be reopened. The news comes ahead of what is sure to be a busy holiday travel weekend.

“I’ve instructed our crews to work around the clock to expedite the repair on the bridge. I recognize the inconvenience and we never want to have to close any primary or interstate route, but safety is our number one priority,” said state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall in the release. “I am asking drivers to be patient and know that we are doing everything we can to get the bridge open for traffic as quickly and safely as possible.”

Law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic through a detour. Signs will also be placed to direct drivers through the detour.

Details on the detour route were not immediately provided by the SCDOT. Motorists can visit 511sc.org for traffic updates.

Upon inspection, SCDOT closed the bridge on I-20 westbound over the Wateree River near Camden for emergency repairs. Crews are being mobilized now to get these emergency repairs underway. pic.twitter.com/N7Ljb7YWUS — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) December 21, 2023

This story may be updated