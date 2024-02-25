Midlands area wrestlers take home titles at SC individual championships

Seven Midlands wrestlers won individual titles and several others finished in the top four at SC High League state wrestling championships over the weekend.

The championships were held at the Anderson Civic Center on Friday and Saturday.

Of the seven champions, two were females — Blythewood’s Tiyanna Mack (130) and Airport’s Alyssa Ceacal (235). It was the second year that the girls championships were held in conjunction with the boys.

Mack defeated Greenwood’s Angie Molina, 12-7, to win her second state title. Ceacal defeated defending Rylee Berghorn, 10-5.

On the boys side, individual champions were Chapin’s Preston White (113) and Toler Hornick (190), Gilbert’s Hayden Schroeder (132), Lexington’s Breydon Jennings (144) and River Bluff’s Joshua Neblo (215). It was White’s second state title after defeating Dutch Fork’s Jackson Stocker, 7-0, in a matchup of two area wrestlers.

There also was another all-area final when Hornick defeated River Bluff’s Reese Lawrence by majority decision, 14-4.

Other Midland wrestlers who finished in the top four of the two-day event

▪ Girls: Blythewood’s Keaundrea Bateman (132, third place), Camden’s Paige Edwards (130, third), Rory Travis (145, second), Airport’s Giwyn Dyer (145, third), Spring Valley’s Ivorie Dublin (170, third), Abby Ely (170, fourth)

▪ Class A/2A boys: Landon Byrd (106, second), North Central’s Luis Noyola (third, 113), Keenan’s D`Quan Mitchell (120, third), North Central’s Jaquwan Tillman (144, second), North Central’s Joe Araiza-Neil (190, third) and North Central’s Mekhi Whaley (285, fourth)

▪ Class 3A boys: Gilbert’s Jonathan Brentlinger (144, second) and Colton Travis (190, second)

▪ Class 4A boys: Lugoff-Elgin’s Quentin Benjamin (113, fourth), Airport’s Logan Crandall (150, third), Lugoff-Elgin’s Coleman Gross (190, third), Irmo’s Ethan Gamble (215, second) and Westwood’s Zion Johnson (215, fourth)

▪ Class 5A boys: White Knoll’s Dane Dillon (106, fourth), Lexington’s William Lide (150, third), Dutch Fork’s Kaleb McNeil (157, second), Blythewood’s Desmond Macklin (157, fourth), Chapin’s Harrison Jones (165, second), White Knoll’s Logan Taylor (165, third), River Bluff’s Edward Pitts (175, third), White Knoll’s Carlos Ponce (175, fourth), Chapin’s Benjamin Del Piore (215, fourth) and Blythewood’s Rylan Madison (285, second)