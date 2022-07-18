Midlands attorney secretly bugged by SC law enforcement in Greg Leon murder case

South Carolina state law enforcement secretly recorded a conversation between a prominent Midlands attorney and a potential defense witness in the upcoming murder trial of Mexican restaurant operator Greg Leon.

The attorney, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, told Judge Debra McCaslin Monday in a Lexington County courtroom that he objected to the secret taping but, after researching the law, could not find any prohibition against the surreptitious recording.

Rick Hubbard, the 11th Circuit solicitor, said Harpootlian was not the target of the bugged witness, whom Hubbard said was paid by Leon to tell Harpootlian a story that might be used to exonerate Leon at his upcoming trial in January.

That witness is the subject of a recent criminal charge of witness tampering brought last month against Leon, in addition to the murder charge he is already facing.

State Attorney General’s office prosecutor Megan Burchstead and Phil Turner, an agent with the State Law Enforcement Division, were both in the courtroom Monday and oversaw the bugging of the witness. They both declined to comment.

McCaslin said Leon’s murder trial will start in January. It was previously set for August.

The trial has already been pushed back for years, and McCaslin said she would not delay it any longer.

Leon was charged with murder in 2016 after he killed his wife’s alleged lover, Arturo Bravo. Leon, who admitted to the killing — he told a 911 operator, “I shot my wife’s lover” — has pleaded not guilty and said he acted in self-defense.

Last month, Leon was charged with perjury by SLED, who said in a warrant that Leon provided false testimony related to his pending murder charge. A one-page arrest warrant served June 24 says that on or about Dec. 3, 2019, Leon did “knowingly and willingly, and without the lawful authority to do so, act in concert with (redacted) and others to provide false testimony” to help Leon in the defense of his pending murder charge in Lexington County.

The warrant says the offense happened between Dec. 3, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2022.

Jack Swerling, Leon’s attorney in the perjury case, told The State last month that Leon “denies the allegations that have been made that he was in any way suborning any perjury. We vigorously intend to contest the charges.”

The perjury case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.