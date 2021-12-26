Midlands authorities investigating Christmas night shooting death

Authorities are seeking suspects in a Christmas night shooting that left a man dead in Kershaw County.

Kershaw Coroner David West said Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal, Jr., 43, of Lugoff, died in the shooting.

According to a Facebook post from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff. Trimnal had suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it was seeking two Black men who reportedly left the scene in a dark colored Nissan Altima.

Those with information about the incident can email tips to investigations@kershaw.sc.gov. Anonymous tips also can be made to Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.