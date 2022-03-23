Midlands authorities still looking for man missing since December

Authorities in Orangeburg County say they are still looking for a man who has been missing since December.

Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a Tuesday release that his department is looking for Frederick Jenkins, 50, of Holly Hill.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” the sheriff said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

Jenkins is reportedly a resident of Barns Street in Holly Hill. His relatives notified the sheriff’s office in late December that Jenkins had not been seen since Dec. 9. Investigators followed leads on his possible whereabouts until those leads eventually ran out.

The release said Jenkins has health issues. He is a Black man who is about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Those with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.