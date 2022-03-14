Midlands business owner to run for SC House seat held by suspended, indicted lawmaker

A South Carolina business owner has announced her candidacy for a Midlands-area State House seat currently held by a suspended lawmaker facing criminal charges.

Tammy Johns announced March 8 she will file to run for House district 40, which includes parts of Newberry and Lexington counties.

In her announcement video, Johns touted her business experience and her volunteer activities. She also laid out plans to support investment in schools and to push for new infrastructure projects across the district.

“I’m running because it’s time for fresh, new conservative leadership,” said Johns, whose campaign is being run by well-known Republican strategy shop Starboard Communications.

It’s unclear if Johns, a Republican, will have to face off with suspended incumbent Rep. Rick Martin, R-Newberry, in a primary.

Martin was suspended from the House of Representatives in December after he was indicted on multiple charges that included trying to influence an investigation by the state’s child-welfare agency. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Martin’s lawyer, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, told The State last week he was unsure if Martin will run. Martin has served in the House since 2017.

Filing for state House and other statewide races opens Wednesday and closes March 30.

Martin pleaded not guilty in December to charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently awaiting a criminal trial.

Both charges stem from allegations that he provided a foster daughter under the age of 21 in his care with alcohol in January 2019. When the children were removed from Martin’s house, the lawmaker allegedly threatened officials at the state Department of Social Services, the state’s child welfare agency, to use his position as a lawmaker to cut their budget between December 2019 and the end of January 2020.

Law enforcement officials also investigated allegations of sexual misconduct made against Martini.

No charges were made in that case.

South Carolina’s primary is June 14.