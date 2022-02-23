The Midlands is getting a new Taco Bell. Check out where it will be

Live Mas, indeed.

A new Taco Bell restaurant is headed to Blythewood. The project got a key approval Tuesday night from the town of Blythewood board of architectural review.

According to information presented at the meeting, the new fast food joint will be built at 209 Blythewood Road. That’s less than a mile east of Interstate 77 and less than a mile west from the town’s Main Street. The Taco Bell will be located along a corridor that includes a number of other national restaurant chains, including McDonald’s, Bojangles, Wendy’s, KFC and Waffle House.

Blythewood is about 17 miles from downtown Columbia.

Flynn Restaurant Group is the franchisee planning the Blythewood Taco Bell, and the group had officials present at Tuesday’s architectural board meeting. Flynn has franchise restaurants across America, including Taco Bell, Applebee’s, Pizza Hut and others. According to its website, Flynn is the second-largest franchisee of Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S., with more than 280 locations across nine states.

Christopher Wood, an architect speaking on behalf of the project at Tuesday’s meeting, said the Taco Bell would be an all-brick structure with a HardiePanel tower on one corner of the building with the taco company’s logo. The restaurant will have a low-profile sign out front.

There are currently nine Taco Bell locations in the Columbia/Lexington area.