A Midlands girl is missing and a sheriff’s office asks for help finding her

A search is underway for a missing Midlands girl.

Dakota Crouch was publicly reported missing by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. The 12-year-old has not been seen since Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Dakota was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. walking away from Winnsboro Arms Apartments on Kincaid Bridge Road, according to the release. There was no word if that’s where Dakota lives.

Dakota Crouch, 12, was reported missing by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

She was called a runaway by the sheriff’s office.

There was no word if Dakota was alone when she was last seen.

She could possibly be in the Zion Hill area of Winnsboro near Gaither Street, according to the release. That’s about 2 miles from where Dakota was last seen.

The sheriff’s office described Dakota as a 5-foot-7, 90-pound female with braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt/pullover, black pants, and “rainbow-colored” Crocs shoes, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who has seen Dakota, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4411, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.