Midlands high school principal was ousted because of graduation speech, lawsuit says

A former Midlands high school principal is suing a school district and a school board chair over claims of free speech violations, breach of contract and defamation.

Ericka Hursey, a longtime Richland 1 teacher and the former principal of Lower Richland High School, is alleging she was removed as principal in retaliation for a speech she gave at a high school graduation last year, according to a lawsuit filed June 20.

In June 2022, Hursey gave a speech at the Lower Richland High School graduation in which she talked about overcoming personal and professional adversities by “letting go of negative thinking” and removing “negative people from her life.” In the speech she indicated, but did not specify, that something made her question whether she would continue serving in her role, according to the lawsuit. But she told graduates she overcame doubts by “’giving up’ on negative influences she could not change.”

Ericka Hursey

Later, Richland One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon told Hursey he thought the speech was inappropriate and unprofessional, according to the lawsuit, and placed her on investigatory administrative leave.

Hursey was ultimately not disciplined for the speech. But in July 2022, Hursey was reassigned from Lower Richland High School to a coordinator of student hearings. The position, according to the lawsuit, was a “dead-end” job with no promotional opportunities and was “manufactured” to allow the district to remove her as principal while denying her the ability to exercise her rights under South Carolina’s Teacher Employment and Dismissal Act.

“Dr. Hursey was a dedicated and hardworking principal who never should have been removed from her position,” said Beth Bowen, Hursey’s lawyer. “We look forward to litigating this case and shedding light on the interference she faced in her position as principal and as a citizen speaking on matters of public concern.”

Karen York, a Richland 1 spokeswoman, declined to comment on pending litigation.

The decision was the center of controversy at a school board meeting in July 2022.

On July 26, former board member Beatrice King asked Witherspoon if he thought Hursey’s new position was the best way to employ an instructional leader with years of experience.

“We find this is an appropriate needed position with said individual,” Witherspoon replied.

Board member Robert Lominack later commented that it was one example that the district “headed toward a ditch.”

Hursey’s reassignment was also a breach of contract, the lawsuit alleges. In May 2022, Hursey signed a contract to continue as the school’s principal for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The lawsuit claims that the new role hurt her earning capacity and threatened her rights as a contracted educator and administrator.

When she began her job as coordinator of student hearings, Hursey experienced “isolation and nitpickiness,” according to the lawsuit. Despite open administrative jobs for the following school year for which Hursey was qualified, she was not offered any other position.

As a result, Hursey retired from Richland 1 earlier than she had planned to. Her last day was June 30, 2023.

“I am extremely proud that forty-five years of my personal and professional life have been spent in various capacities with Richland School District One — as a student, parent, teacher, substitute teacher, and administrator, including as principal at my own high school alma mater,” Hursey said in a post on Twitter, though she said it was with “mixed emotions” that she leaving.

Hursey is also suing school board chair Cheryl Harris for allegedly interfering with Hursey’s contract and defamation.

Hursey began as Lower Richland’s principal in 2018 and had no significant disciplinary actions. The lawsuit claims that Harris interfered with Hursey’s oversight of the school, which she says undermined her and interfered with her ability to do her job. According to the lawsuit, Harris overstepped her role and acted “as if she was in control” of Lower Richland High School.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, Hursey was called into a meeting with Witherspoon, who said there was a rumor that she and Harris “did not get along,” according to the lawsuit. Hursey told Witherspoon she did not have any problems with Harris and was willing to meet with her. Witherspoon said that wasn’t necessary.

According to the lawsuit, Harris made numerous defamatory statements about Hursey to community members that she knew were false and malicious. Hursey alleges that Harris said she had been “suspended,” that she did not fulfill certain tasks at Lower Richland High School, that she stole money from the Lower Richland alumni association and that she allowed students to graduate without meeting all the necessary requirements. Harris also said Hursey grew up on the “wrong side of the tracks,” according to the lawsuit.

Harris did not respond to a request for comment.

Hursey is asking the court for a “reasonable sum” for all damages presented in the lawsuit.