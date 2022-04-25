Midlands high school student arrested with gun at school

Authorities arrested a 15-year old student at a Midlands high school after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

According to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old at Blythewood High School was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student’s name was not released because of his age. He was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department release said a teacher on Monday noticed a gun in the student’s waistband and “secured the weapon without incident.”

There were no threats made against any school students or staff, the sheriff’s department said.