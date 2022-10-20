Midlands man arrested after allegedly killing relative during argument

A Sumter man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting incident between relatives.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it had arrested Johnray Jacob Borja, of Sumter, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said the deceased is Joseph Benavente, 33, of Sumter, who died on the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to a sheriff’s office release, Borja and Benavente were relatives, and got into an argument at their residence on Millwood Road in Sumter County. The sheriff’s office alleged that Borja shot the victim with a handgun. The suspect was arrested at the home.

Borja was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.