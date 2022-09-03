Midlands man arrested for string of sexual assaults, kidnappings, sheriff says

A man has been arrested following a handful of sexual assaults and kidnappings in the the Columbia area, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Evrard Tehua was arrested following two incidents of sexual assault and kidnapping that took place a week apart, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office. Tehua was charged on Aug. 11, but the Richland County Sheriff’s Department now says that there may be more victims.

“He needs to be held accountable for all sexual assaults,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “If there are any other victims, please come forward and let us know.”

On July 23, an underage girl reported Tehua, 30, watching her as she walked across an apartment complex at 1601 Longcreek Drive. Tehua then allegedly grabbed her and forced her into an apartment where he assaulted her, according the sheriff’s office.

A week later on July 30, the Irmo Police Department called Richland sheriff’s deputies to a Circle K on Broad River Road to investigate an alleged carjacking and kidnapping. The female victim told investigators that Tehua had sexually assaulted her at the Longcreek Drive apartment complex and stolen her vehicle.

The sheriff’s department arrested and charged Tehua with kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 11 and 14.

Tehua was also charged with assault and battery, kidnapping and carjacking by the Irmo Police Department.

Court records show that Tehua received a $50,000 bond, with additional conditions that he wear an ankle monitor and stay 1,000 yards away from his alleged victims. Court records do not indicate that he has paid the bond, and a statement released Friday by the Richland County Sheriff’s department stated that he remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Tehua is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit at 803-576-3115.