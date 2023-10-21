Midlands man charged with disorderly conduct following two incidents with juveniles

A Batesburg resident was arrested and charged by Lexington police following two incidents where he allegedly followed juvenile girls and placed his hands on his genitals.

George Kenneth Greaves, 51, has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the Lexington Police Department.

On the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 23, Lexington police officers were dispatched to the Lexington County Public Library following reports that a man was following several juvenile girls around and appeared to be performing a sex act with his hand in the front of his pants.

A week later, on Sept. 30, officers responded to a Lexington Dollar Tree, located at 5570 Sunset Boulevard, where it was reported that a man approached a juvenile girl and tried to speak with her.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“The victim stated that she saw the man touch his genital area outside of his pants and then saw his hand inside the front of his pants,” according to a statement released by the Lexington Police Department.

In a statement, police say that Greaves was identified as a suspect following tips generated by surveillance footage images of the incidents that the department shared on social media and with the media.

Greaves was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He received a surety bond of $257.50 for each charge in Lexington County Bond Court.