Midlands man charged after encouraging his dog to attack, deputies say

An Orangeburg man faces criminal charges after deputies say he encouraged his dog to attack another.

John Glover Jr., 63, is charged with ill treatment of animals and animal fighting/baiting after law enforcement officials say security video showed Glover yelling, “Get him, kill him,” at his dog before the animal attacked a stray dog sleeping in another lawn.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area June 13 after the dog was attacked and received additional support from Orangeburg County Animal Control before obtaining warrants for Glover’s arrest.

“After we had made initial contact in what would be an animal control case, we were more than happy to assist when those officers got in touch with us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release. “We have since made an arrest, but I’m saddened to see an animal treated this way and treated this way on purpose.”

If convicted, Glover faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for animal fight and a minimum of 180 days and maximum of five years in prison for ill treatment of animals.