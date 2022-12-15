Midlands man charged with killing 2-year-old child in his care

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in the death of a 2-year-old child, according to a statement released Thursday.

On Wednesday, Grant Nicolas Adams turned himself in to investigators at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Adams, 25, has been charged with homicide by child abuse.

On Sept. 27, Adams drove the child to the hospital after he said the child fell out of a playpen and hit his head, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The child later succumbed to his injuries and died Nov. 25.

In its statement, the sheriff’s department said officers began investigating after doctors alerted the Department of Social Services that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.

“The investigation found that the child’s injuries occurred while he was under the sole care of Adams,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Adams was being held Thursday afternoon at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Court records do not indicate whether a bond has been set yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.