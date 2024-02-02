Midlands man charged after long standoff, shots fired at sheriff’s deputies

A Midlands man has been charged in connection with a 12-hour standoff with deputies.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged Orangeburg’s Harvey McDaniel, 53, with seven counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from a Sunday incident in which the suspect is accused of attempting to kidnap his wife. Deputies surrounded McDaniel’s house on Melody Lane in Orangeburg and a long standoff ensued, one in which the suspect allegedly fired shots at officers.

“That this individual was taken into custody without serious injury is a testament to the training of my deputies and the support teams,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “This could have turned out very differently.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Orangeburg County Emergency Services, and the Orangeburg County Fire District and Canaan volunteer firefighters also responded in the incident.