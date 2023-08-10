Midlands man charged with murder in another part of South Carolina, cops say

A Midlands man was arrested on a murder charge and other crimes after a shooting, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

In addition to murder, 40-year-old Blythewood resident Kurtino Damon Weathersbee was charged with possession of a weapon used during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon of a violent crime, SLED said in a news release.

The charges stem from a Monday shooting in Bamberg County, according to the release.

While on Cardinal Road in Denmark, Weathersbee used a 9mm handgun to shoot a victim multiple times before leaving the scene, affidavits show.

Weathersbee was eventually located by SLED’s police dog tracking team and was charged Tuesday, according to affidavits.

The Bamberg County Coroner’s Office identified 48-year-old Denmark resident James McCreary as the man who died at the scene, WRDW reported.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Weathersbee was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center, SLED said. Information about any bond was not available.

His case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which represents Aiken, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.