Midlands man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital, SC cops say

A Midlands man had his assault charge upgraded to murder after the person he was charged with attacking died in an area hospital, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Michael Todd Gray, a 51-year-old Camden resident, was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggregated nature following an Oct. 3 incident at the Parkview Motel, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Camden, less than 2 miles from Camden High School and MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.

But the victim, 50-year-old Horace Junior McLeod, died over the weekend, Kershaw County Coroner David West said in the release.

During the assault, McLeod was knocked unconscious, fell backward and hit the back of his head on the asphalt parking lot at the motel, the sheriff’s office said. McLeod suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital, according to the release.

Information about a motive for the attack was not available.

Gray is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after bond was denied on the assault charge, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was also denied on the upgraded murder charge, jail records show.