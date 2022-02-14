Midlands man charged with murder in shooting of father of two, SC officials say

A week after a body was found, a Midlands man was charged with murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

In addition to murder, Kamel Daquan Thomas was arrested Feb. 10 on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to SLED.

On Feb. 3, the 36-year-old Orangeburg resident shot and killed Stephan Harley, according to arrest warrants.

After being shot multiple times, Harley’s body was found by Bowman police officers near 870 Rail St. in Bowman, SLED said. That’s in Orangeburg County, near U.S. 176, and about seven miles from Exit 165 on Interstate 26.

The 42-year-old Harley died at the scene, which is about a mile from his home, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas was also shot in the incident, but he left the scene and drove about 10 miles to the 3200 block on Charleston Highway, arrest warrants show. Thomas had to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to SLED.

No other injuries were reported.

Bowman police requested that SLED lead the investigation. A witness told agents that Thomas shot Harley, arrest warrants show.

Thomas was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center, SLED said. Information about any bond being set for Thomas at a Feb. 11 hearing was not available.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court again on April 18, according to Orangeburg County court records.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Thomas is also facing charges from a Sept. 20, 2021, arrest on charges of second-degree domestic violence, and second-degree assault and battery, Orangeburg County court records show.

A funeral was held Sunday at the at Bethune-Bowman High School gymnasium for Harley, who was affectionately known as “Toine” and “Harley Boy,” according to his obituary.

Harley was survived by his wife, two children and his parents, among other family members, according to the obituary.

“Stephan was so many wonderful things to so many people. His laugh. His smile. His swag. His charisma. His charm,” the obituary said. “His presence was immediately felt in any room he stepped into, and his legacy will live on forever.”