Midlands man connected to several shootings charged with attempted murder, SC cops say

A Midlands man is in jail after being connected to several shootings by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tony Rodriquez Mason, a 22-year-old Newberry resident, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breach of peace (aggravated in nature), and petit larceny, jail records show.

Mason was arrested on March 17 for shootings in the city of Newberry and the Jollystreet Road area of Newberry County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies began investigating Mason on Feb. 21, after a male being treated at a hospital said he was shot in the thigh at a house off Jollystreet Road, according to the release.

Further information on the shooting victim’s condition was not available.

Deputies began working with the Newberry Police Department and discovered that Mason was being investigated for possible involvement in a couple of other shootings in Newberry, the sheriff’s office said.

After a comparison of notes, forensic evidence, witness and victim statements, the law enforcement agencies presented their findings to a magistrate, and arrest warrants were issued for Mason, according to the release.

He was taken into custody by a group of sheriff’s deputies, police officers and members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force, according to the release.

Mason is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $150,000 on the combined charges, but Mason is being detained for another law enforcement agency, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office said it will also be issuing charges against Mason.

More people could face charges for their roles in the shootings, according to Sheriff Lee Foster, who said Mason “did not act alone, and those individuals will be charged as well.”

There was no word how many other people could be charged, or how many shootings Mason has been connected to by law enforcement. Information about motives for the shootings was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information about violent crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity should call the sheriff’s office at 803-321-2222, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.