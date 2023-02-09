Midlands man in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery, police say

A search is underway for a group of armed individuals who broke into a Midlands home and shot a man who lives there during a robbery, the Sumter Police Department said.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Tudor Street home, police said in a news release. That’s near Broad Street and the Sumter Mall.

At about 7:50 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at the residence, according to the release.

While they were responding to the scene, officers learned a 23-year-old resident was taken in a private vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital, about 3 miles away, police said.

The 23-year-old was home when the armed group entered the residence, and was shot during the robbery, according to the release.

The victim was ultimately transferred to a hospital in Columbia, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Further information about what led to the shooting was not available.

Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were stolen as the armed individuals ran from the house, according to the release.

Officers said they believe it was an isolated incident but are working to identify the people involved, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information, or who might have seen or heard anything in the Tudor Street area at about the time of the incident, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.