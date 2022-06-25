Midlands man faces five attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting into a car

A Midlands man was jailed after police said he fired gunshots into a car filled with five occupants.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marquez Kajuan Tucker, 29, of Camden, on Friday in connection with the May incident. Deputies charged him with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tucker is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was denied bond pending a hearing with a circuit court judge.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Tucker was driving along Dinkins Mill Road in Rembert on May 3 when he fired gunshots into another car traveling on the road. There were five people in that other vehicle, two of whom were hit by gunfire and treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect “had the intent to kill specific passengers.”