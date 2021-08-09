A Midlands man was fatally shot and now a ‘nuisance’ bar is shut down, sheriff says

Days after a man was fatally shot at a Midlands bar, the business was shut down for being “a nuisance,” according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified Scott Batts as the man who was killed in the shooting at the Melted Whiskey bar on Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In the early morning hours, the 23-year-old Sumter resident was taken from the bar in the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road to an area hospital where he died, according to the release. Melted Whiskey is near U.S. 378/Broad Street.

An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been reported, but the sheriff’s office said it has determined a person of interest. Further information on that person was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This was not the first violent or dangerous incident that happened at Melted Whiskey, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

“This incident has solidified my decision to initiate an injunction with Sumter County Council to have the Melted Whiskey shut down for the safety of the community,” Dennis said in the release. “Our deputies have responded to numerous concerning calls for service at that bar include impaired driving that led to thousands of dollars in damage to a neighboring business, dangerous fights and shootings.

“I have received multiple complaints from citizens about the Melted Whiskey which I consider to be a nuisance to the other businesses in that plaza as well as nearby businesses and residential areas due to a lack of proper security.”

Calls made to the bar were not answered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.