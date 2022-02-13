Midlands man found dead inside cell at Richland County jail, coroner says

The body of a Midlands man who was locked up in a Columbia jail was discovered Saturday morning, South Carolina officials said.

Lason Butler was identified as the inmate who died, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. The 27-year-old Orangeburg resident died at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, which is run by Richland County government.

Butler’s body was found inside his jail cell, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

After discovering the dead inmate, jail staff notified the sheriff’s department. Deputies arrived on the scene and began an investigation, which is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s department.

There were no apparent signs of trauma, the sheriff’s department said.

No cause of death was listed by the coroner’s office, and there was no word if an autopsy was scheduled.

Butler was being held at the jail following a Jan. 31 arrest for failure to stop for a blue light, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, Richland County court records show.

Butler remains behind bars after a $1,500 bond was set on Feb. 1, according to court records.