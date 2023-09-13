Midlands man found shot in the head, South Carolina sheriff says

An investigation is underway after the body of a Midlands man was recently discovered, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found the body of 71-year-old Manning-area resident Henry Everett Allen, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Allen’s body was found on Homer Drive in the Summerton area, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 301/Main Street and U.S. 15/Church Street, and about 2 miles from Exit 108 on Interstate 95.

Deputies said it looked like Allen had been shot in the head, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

One person was detained at the scene, but no arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information on Allen’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.