Midlands man gets 48 years in prison in killing of 11-year-old girl

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to nearly a half-century in prison in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a release that Quayshaun X. Clark, 30, of Lexington County, was found guilty on July 6 of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was subsequently sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The incident happened on June 9, 2021 at a home in the 700 block of Madera Road in Batesburg. Eleven-year-old Ta’shya Jay was visiting the home with friends and family. Prosecutors say a shootout erupted across the street from the home, and that Jay hid behind a refrigerator. A bullet from the shooting flew into the home and killed the child, prosecutors said. A 13-year-old girl also was struck by gunfire.

Prosecutors said the shootout stemmed from an earlier altercation between several individuals in Batesburg. Investigators determined that Clark’s gun fired the fatal shot that struck Jay, the release said.

Jay was a rising fifth-grader at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School at the time of her death.