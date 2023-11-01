Midlands man hit with multiple charges after shooting in park

A man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Midlands park.

Sumter Police Department arrested Shykim Kejuan Singletary, 23, of Sumter, and charged him with possession of a weapon during violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and four counts of attempted murder in connection with a Monday afternoon incident.

Officers responded at about 2:30 Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting call at South Sumter Gym park, according to a news release. The suspect reportedly walked toward a group of people sitting at a table outside and began firing shots, the release said.

A 37-year-old man was struck, and was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in stable condition as of late Tuesday.

According to the release, the suspect told officers he fired the shots in retaliation for an incident that happened earlier in the day when two people sitting at the outdoor table allegedly tried to rob him. However, the man who got shot was not involved in the prior incident and was not the intended target, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.