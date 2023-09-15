Midlands man is instant millionaire after fateful coffee run

A lucky Midlands man returned home a millionaire after a recent coffee run, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

The man, who does not wish to be identified, struck it rich on a $20 scratch-off he picked up with his cup of Joe at the West Columbia Stop-N-Go on Old Barnwell Road, according to lottery officials.

The man said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he scratched off his ticket in the convenience store parking lot and realized he’d matched for the $2 million grand prize, a one-in-1.26-million longshot.

Rather than spend the life-changing windfall now, the winner said he’s planning to save it for retirement.

It’s the first and only top prize claimed so far in the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club game, which launched in early August, lottery officials said.

Seven more top prizes remain.