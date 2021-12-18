Midlands man was out of jail on bond when he shot and killed another, police say

An Orangeburg County man was out of jail on bond and wearing an ankle monitor when he killed another man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Robert Hayward with murder in the death of a 39-year-old Calhound County man.

The shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Investigators arrived on the 800 block of Stilton Avenue and found the victim lying on the ground and shot in the upper body.

Hayward admitted to shooting the man, according to police reports. Hayward told police the two argued before the shooting.

“This individual was out on bond for attempted murder and also drug-related charges,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “In fact, when I pulled up at the scene, I noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor which I found out was due to a condition of a prior bond.”

Hayward had been released from jail on bond in August, police said.

Hayward is now jailed at a county detention center. A bond hearing on his current charge will be held at a later date in state criminal court.