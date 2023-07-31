Midlands man killed in drive-by shooting outside of his home, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was killed late Sunday night in a drive-by shooting outside his Midlands home, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Rashod Major, a 34-year-old Sumter resident, died at the scene after being shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

At about 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of gunfire near a Patricia Drive home, according to the release.

At the scene, deputies found Major, and EMS and eventually members of the Sumter County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Anthony Rashod Major Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Some deputies processed evidence at the scene while others began searching for the vehicle that drove away after firing multiple rounds at Major, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a gunman, or gunmen, or anyone else involved in the shooting. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“A life has been taken and along with the help of our community, our investigators are focused on finding the person or persons responsible,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “As in all cases, we will follow every piece of evidence for as long as it takes to bring justice.”

Dennis also asked for prayers for Major’s family.