Midlands museums set to benefit from arts grant

The project is to run from 2024 to 2026 and help 265 museums

Up to £1.1m is to be spent supporting more than 250 museums in the Midlands over the next two years.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Leicestershire County Council are to join up to run the Midlands Museum Development Programme.

It is part of a wider project to keep museums in communities, according to Arts Council England.

Karen Davies, from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said the group was delighted to receive a grant.

The project would run from 2024 to 2026 and help 265 museums, the trust said.

Christine Radford, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for adults and communities, said she was pleased "the eclectic cultural offer" of the Midlands had been recognised.

The partnership would help encourage people to explore and enjoy culture on their doorstep, she added.

More than £3.3m would be invested annually in the programme across England between April 2024 and 2026, Arts Council England said.

Emmie Kell from the organisation said: "We know how important museums are to their communities and all they do to help tackle isolation, build connections, foster creativity and instil a strong sense of place."

