Midlands police investigating after man found shot dead in car

Police in Sumter are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a man was found shot dead in a car Thursday night.

According to a release, Sumter officers responded at about 8 p.m. Thursday to Miller Road in reference to gun shots being fired. They reportedly found Larry Donell Lewis Jr., 34, shot inside of a parked car outside of his home. Lewis died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Lewis, police said.

Officers said in a release that a tall, slim man in basketball shorts and a hoodie was seen running from the area toward Brunhill Street close to the time of the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything in the Miller Road and Brunhill Street area around the time of the shooting Thursday night to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, or to leave a tip anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.