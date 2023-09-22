Midlands police searching for missing teenager believed to be a runaway. Have you seen her?

Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Camden girl who was last seen at Camden High School.

Alyssa Mccroan, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. She has reddish brown hair and brown eyes. Police deemed her as a runaway.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday she is believed to have called someone for a ride. Mccroan was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue T-shirt and rainbow Crocs and was carrying a camouflage-colored backpack, officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6035.