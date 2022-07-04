Midlands police seeking Sumter woman in shooting investigation

Authorities say a 22-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a shooting that wounded two people Saturday night.

The Sumter Police Department said Sunday that Kamaree Jichole Coulette, of Sumter, is wanted for attempted murder.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. at a gathering at Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road. Coulette and a 21-year-old woman were arguing when Coulette pulled a gun and shot the 21-year old, police said. A 29-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet, police said. Coulette drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Coulette’s whereabouts can call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.