Midlands school locked down during search for man wanted in nearby shooting

A Midlands school went into lockdown Thursday morning as law enforcement searched near the area for a man wanted in a shooting.

Clarendon Hall went into lockdown after being notified by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office of a manhunt in Summerton. The private school is in Summerton, near Exit 108 on Interstate 95.

“Please do not bring your students to school until you receive an all clear from us,” school officials said in an urgent notice posted on the school’s Facebook page. “We will notify you when it is safe to bring your children to school using email and social media.”

For students who had already arrived at Clarendon Hall, officials said a sheriff’s deputy is at the school and they “are secure and safe.”

School officials warned anyone in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

Information on the shooter was not available. The sheriff’s office confirmed to The State that a manhunt is underway following gunfire but did not provide further details.

There was no word if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

The shooter is considered armed and dangerous, WIS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.