Midlands student charged after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ schools

A Gilbert High School student was charged after allegedly making threats last week involving other Lexington County schools.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in Monday news release it had charged a 14-year-old male Gilbert High student with making threats against a school after remarks he allegedly made while riding a school bus. Another student reportedly overheard the suspect saying he he was going to wear a trench coat and was going to go to an elementary school and middle school to “shoot them up,” per an incident report.

“The student who came forward should be commended for doing the right thing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “They heard something and reported all the details to someone who could immediately step in and take action to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“While there was never any imminent danger to students, teachers or anyone else on a campus, this is another example of how we and Lexington School District One share in the responsibility to protect those who learn and work at a school.”

The student was released to his parents after being charged and will later appear in Lexington County Family Court. The suspect’s name was not released because he is a minor.

There has been a recent string of alleged threats or incidents involving weapons at Midlands area schools. Last week, rumors swirled on social media about an alleged threat at Chapin High School, which officials later said had been “debunked.” Also last week, a Gilbert Middle School student was charged with having a knife on campus after allegedly showing the weapon to another student during an altercation over reportedly stolen money.