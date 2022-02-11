Midlands teacher’s aide arrested after marijuana found at school

Police have arrested an elementary school teacher’s aide in West Columbia after allegedly discovering she had marijuana at school.

According to a release from the West Columbia Police Department, Rachelle Brickhouse, 35, reportedly a teacher’s aide at Riverbank Elementary, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana.

The release said police were called to the school, which is at 160 Cougar Drive, on Thursday because staff and law enforcement had discovered the suspect was in possession of marijuana there. The suspect was subsequently charged with simple possession and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center an later released.

No children were directly involved in the incident, police said.

A statement from Lexington School District Two said district administration was immediately notified of the incident and that “appropriate personnel action was taken.”

“The district maintains and enforces policies concerning the possession and/or use of alcohol and drugs,” the statement said. “Violations of these policies can lead to discipline, up to and including termination. The district takes seriously any reports of this nature and will follow proper protocol to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”