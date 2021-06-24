Midlands teen wanted months after deadly shooting, police say

A runaway teenager is wanted months after a Midlands man was shot and killed, the Sumter Police Department said.

Nehemia Rashaun Amos, 17, will be charged as an adult for his role in the Jan. 10 killing of Kayaun Mytrell Daniels, police said Wednesday in a news release. Information on specific charges Amos will face was not available.

A warrant was issued Tuesday, three days after Jordan Deandre Dennis, 21, was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking, and contempt of municipal court for his role in Daniels’ death, jail records showed.

Dennis is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and has been denied bond on the murder and conspiracy charges, according to jail records.

Information on how police identified Dennis and Amos was not available.

Amos, whose last known address was on Sumter’s East College Street, was reported as a runaway in February, police said. He’s known to frequent different neighborhoods and apartment complexes in the city, according to the release.

Police described Amos as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound male with brown eyes and black hair that is in a twist hairstyle.

In January it was about 4 a.m. when officers found the 21-year-old Daniels wounded inside a vehicle that crashed on Bultman Drive, near Walton Drive, after it was struck by gunfire as he was driving, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Broad Street in the downtown area.

Daniels was taken to an area Prisma Health hospital where he died, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by police.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on Amos, or the shooting, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.