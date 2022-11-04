Midlands woman charged with filing false sales tax return

A Blythewood woman was arrested Friday for allegedly helping her husband evade paying sales tax for their funeral home business.

Bridgette Frederick, 39, was charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false sales tax return, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

In 2019, Frederick filed a sales tax return stating that her husband’s funeral home business had made zero sales in the first quarter of 2019, according to the arrest warrant. The funeral home actually allegedly made $26,948 during that time, according to the Department of Revenue.

The warrant for Frederick’s arrest alleges she was aware the sales tax return she filed was not accurate.

If convicted, Frederick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and/or a $500 fine. She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County pending a bond hearing, according to the revenue department.