Midlands woman charged with sex crimes involving 11-year-old boy, deputies say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Midlands woman has been charged with sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

On March 26, Brittany Leona Busques was arrested on a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, jail records show.

The 23-year-old Sumter resident had sex with the juvenile victim at her home sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25 last year, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The juvenile told his grandmother about the incident, and on March 19, she brought him to the sheriff’s office to file a report, according to an incident report.

“This was very disturbing to learn about,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “We are working to get more information about this incident to ensure Busques is prosecuted to the full extent of the law for her actions.”

Busques is not considered an authority figure to the victim. Officials are investigating how she came into contact with the 11-year-old, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Adrienne Sarvis told The State.

Busques’ bond was denied on both charges, and she is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, jail records show.

If she is convicted on the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, Busques faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law. If convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, she could face a maximum punishment of a 3-year prison sentence and a $3,000 fine.

In 2016, Busques was convicted on a drug charge, Sumter County Court records show.

