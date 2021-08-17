Midlands woman reported missing three weeks after she was last seen

A search is underway for a Midlands woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Madison Jade Thompson has not been seen since July 27, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old was last seen at her family home in Bishopville, the sheriff’s office said. Thompson was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Monday.

There was no word if Thompson was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play is suspected in Thompson’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office described Thompson as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound female.

Anyone who has seen Thompson, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-484-5353, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

