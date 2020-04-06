In the midst of furious coronavirus work, scientists must also socially distance in the lab

There’s a reason Camille Parmesan’s living room is overrun with caterpillars, and it has to do with science and the coronavirus pandemic.

When France announced it was enacting a nationwide 15-day lockdown, the biologist, who studies the impacts of climate change on insects and plants, looked around her laboratory and greenhouse and realized she had a problem.

She's documenting the shifting ranges of butterfly species across Europe and her lab held multiple species of caterpillars, all of which would soon become butterflies, and the plants to feed them. They needed feeding four times a day and leaving them to starve wasn't an option.

“We just kept loading up the car over and over and over again until we had all of the plants and the caterpillars and our computers in the house,” said Parmesan, who is a research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research Theoretical and Experimental Ecology Station in Moulis, France.

In the midst of a medical emergency caused by a new disease that requires intense investigation, scientists have to figure out how to socially distance themselves in laboratories once teeming with grad students, post-docs and interns.

Like the rest of the world, research laboratories are shutting down everything non-essential and sending everyone but a few scientists home to shelter in place.

Thankfully for Parmesan, she and her research partner and husband Michael Singer live not too far from the research station, which is in the south of France, south of Toulouse.

Normally the caterpillars would be housed in special rooms in a lab. Once they turn into butterflies the pair would study which host plants they prefer.

“Now they’re all over our living room. We can’t leave them outside because the birds will eat them,” she said.

Turning a living room into an insect culture room is just one of the ways scientists are adapting to life during coronavirus. In other places, it can also mean allowing only one person in a lab at once, rationing time at crucial machines, staying home to write papers and trying not to breathe on each other.

That's meant moving critical lab meetings to video, amping up email interactions and automating wherever possible. But some tasks, especially those involving virus samples, have to be done physically.

