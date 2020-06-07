Amid pandemic, Iran doubles down on social media 'modesty,' arrests hundreds

Two women, one on her cellphone, sit outside a Tehran shopping mall last July. Iran has newly cracked down on social media users. (Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)

Reihane Taravati, a Tehran resident, knows all too well the dangers involved in posting videos and photos on social media websites in Iran.

The 29-year-old social media influencer has been arrested twice in recent years for uploading what authorities claim to be inappropriate content to YouTube and Instagram.

In 2014, Taravati received a suspended jail sentence for posting a video on YouTube of herself and a few friends dancing to Pharrell Williams’ feel-good hit “Happy.” They were part of a wave of young people in the Islamic Republic who had joined a worldwide movement of youths making videos of themselves dancing to the catchy tune. In some of the videos, the women donned headscarves toward the back of their heads, revealing some hair in the front.

She was arrested again last summer for posting photos on Instagram that showed her without a headscarf, again breaking Iran’s modesty laws that require women to cover their hair. She was released soon after and received another suspended jail sentence.

Now, as more people go online while sheltering at home in the midst of Iran’s second wave of the coronavirus, women such as Taravati are concerned that they may be punished for recent content on Instagram and other social media websites.

“I'm worried that they may arrest me again,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Taravati has been posting photos, showing herself without a headscarf, and workout videos on Instagram. “During the quarantine period, my activities on Instagram tripled," she said. "And my followers' numbers have jumped lately as well."

Since 2009, Iranian women have been required by the Computer Crimes Law to adhere to strict guidelines for online conduct, which includes what they can wear. But in the years since, authorities have been inconsistent in defining what constitutes "deviant" online behavior and also in enforcing their rules.

In May, Iranian Cyber Police Chief Turaj Kazemi told the state-run Asre Pouya news agency that women violated Iran's cyber laws if they appeared on social media without a headscarf.

That officials are now doubling down on the rules reflects the Islamic Republic’s latest tactic in an ongoing battle in which hardline, conservative Islamic clerics seek to reduce the influence of “Western culture.” Most citizens yearn for Iran to join the global stage more than four decades after the revolution that turned it into a strict Muslim theocracy.

Human right activists estimate that over 250 Iranians have been arrested in recent months for posting photos on Instagram that are said to violate the requirement that women cover their hair.

In the last week alone, at least half a dozen people in cities across Iran were arrested for violating the country’s social media law.

Five were detained in Hormozgan, a province in the south of Iran, for “publishing pictures of a young couple’s wedding party on their Instagram account,” according to a statement made by Col. Saeed Shafiei, the social deputy of the law enforcement agency in Hormozgan.

On June 3, several people in the northeastern religious city of Mashhad were arrested for posting pictures that authorities described as “vulgar and norm-breaking” on an Instagram account with over 700,000 followers. according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

With more people taking to social media since March, the crackdown has left more Iranians vulnerable to governmental whims.

“It is ridiculous that at the time of spreading coronavirus in the country their priority is our hijab on Instagram,’ Taravati said.

Even well-known actors and athletes are not immune.

In May, an Iranian parkour athlete — a sport that involves jumping from high-rise buildings and hanging off cliffs — wound up in jail after he shared a photo of himself kissing a woman on a rooftop. The Instagram post by Alireza Japalaghy was captioned "Tehran dawn.”

The arrest warrant was issued by judiciary officials in mid-May after the image went viral. The pair were accused of “advocating vice," according to Tasnim News Agency.

“There is no difference between crimes in the real world and those on cyberspace," Ramin Pashaei, social deputy of Iran’s Cyber Police, told Borna news agency recently.

Some 63 million Iranians have an Instagram account, according to Reza Misaghi, CEO at the Tehran-based tech company Showrand. Misaghi said the number of Iranians using Instagram during the early days of the nation's coronavirus lockdown increased by about 31%. He added that some users increased their use by 400% and that the most popular posters were often women.