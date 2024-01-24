Midstate lawmaker offers property tax, rent rebate application assistance

(WHTM) — A Midstate lawmaker is offering Pennsylvania residents in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties assistance and the chance to ask questions about their Property Tax and Rent Rebate applications.

State Sen. Greg Rothman (R-34) announced Tuesday that his offices are offering to help income-eligible older adults and people with disabilities apply for the state program.

“We’d be honored to help residents of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties prepare and file Property Tax and Rent Rebate applications,” Rothman said. “Our offices are here to answer questions about this or any other state program, and ultimately to make state government more accessible. We are here to serve.”

Changes made to Pennsylvania tax credit, rent rebate program; filing period now open

The program issues rebates of up to $1,000 and is open to state residents who meet the following age and income criteria:

Age Criteria

Age 65 or older

Widows and widowers age 50s or older

People with disabilities age 18 and older,

Income Criteria

Household income of $45,000 or less, counting only half of Social Security

Application assistance and electronic filing are available in Senator Rothman’s following district offices:

New Bloomfield: 25 E. McClure Street, New Bloomfield, 717-582-2454

Shippensburg: 81 Walnut Bottom Road., Shippensburg, 717-844-5441

Silver Spring: 4 Flowers Drive, Suite 3, Mechanicsburg, 717-283-4200

Applications for the 2023 Property Tax/Rent Rebates are due by June 30, 2024. To learn more about the program, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.

