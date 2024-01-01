Midstate restaurants & eateries that opened in 2023; 40+ new establishments
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The year 2023 has finally come to an end, but it is only the beginning for more than 40 new eateries that opened their doors this past year.
To help ring in the New Year, abc27 news compiled a listed of the new restaurants that opened in Central Pennsylvania in 2023.
Adams County
Sign of the Buck // 27 Chambersburg Street
Cumberland County
Revolutionary Hot Sauce // 30 South Market Street
Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints // 314 Bridge Street
Luna Italian Cuisine // 100 Legacy Park Drive
Chop Shish // 2201 Market Street
Santucci’s Original Square Pizza // 5235 Simpson Ferry Road
Nonna Ilva // 204 North Hanover Street
Get Smok’d BBQ // 1104 Carlisle Road
EggMania // 5510 Carlisle Pike
Hunger 2 Go // 5313 East Trindle Road
Dauphin County
Potato Coop // 2650 Gravel Road
Real Elite Buffet // 15 North 3rd Street
Swatara Restaurant & Bar // 5610 Derry Street
Chef Tony’s Bistro // 5948 Linglestown Road
Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar // 1144 East Chocolate Avenue
Cheezzy Pie // 4315 Jonestown Road
Got Jerk island Grill & Juice Bar // 1313 North 2nd Street
Fire Lounge & Bar // 4600 Jonestown Road
Shakedown BBQ // 1708 Fairmont Drive
Franklin County
Hidden Key Brewery // 101 West Baltimore Street
Primanti Brothers // 983 Norland Avenue
Lancaster County
Noodle King // 2350 Lincoln Highway
Prince Street Cafe // 301 Locust Street
Koshary Station // 4 South Prince Street
Sushi Heaven // 35 South Willowdale Drive
Passerine // 114 North Prince Street
Tracy’s Tasties Hoagies // 1792 Columbia Avenue
Shake Shack // 1100 Christopher Place
Hills to Sea // 433 North Reading Road
Pizzeria Luca // 1200 Christopher Place
BeirHall Brewing // 1703 New Holland Pike
Rawlinsville Brickhouse // 3 Drytown Road
Pho Lotus // 1223 Lancaster Road
Lebanon County
Wich Way Sandwiches // 443 Mountville Drive
7th Street Bar & Grill // 1663 North 7th Street
Room 101: The Med // 35 West Main Street
Mill 72 // 1784 Quentin Road
Jersey Mikes // 2203 West Cumberland Street
Miaa Mexican Bistro // 615 East Main Street
Snitz Creek Brewery // 2701 Horseshoe Pike
York County
Chef Lama, Indian Nepali Cuisine // 3320 East Market Street
Plaza Azteca // 1080 Carlisle Street
Mesa Moreira // 58 West Market Street
Brixx Pizza & Chixx // 161 West Jackson Street
The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant // 2935 East Prospect Road
Riverside Subs // 246 Hellam Street
