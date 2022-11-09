Midterm election: Unofficial results for 3 Wake County bonds for parks and schools

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com
Kristen Johnson
·2 min read

For the midterm election, voters were asked to consider three bonds in Wake County that aimed to improve schools, parks and the expansion of Wake Technical Community College.

On the ballot Tuesday was the Raleigh Parks Bond Referendum, Wake County Public School Bond, and the Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.

After polls closed in Wake County at 7:30 p.m., some early results for the bonds began to roll in.

Here are the unofficial results.

Raleigh Parks Bond Referendum

The $275 million bond was the largest-ever parks and greenway bond for the Raleigh community. If residents vote for the bond, parks would be built, planned and fixed across the city. The bond would also raise city property taxes, costing the average homeowner about $100 more a year.

As of 8 p.m., there were 65,156 votes to approve the bond and 21, 500 votes not to.

“Parks and greenways were our salvation during COVID. We have a new appreciation for how much green spaces and trails add to our mental and physical health. It’s important to our city’s future that we provide amenities for all residents in all parts of our community,” Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said.

Wake County Public School Bond

The $530.7 million bond would contribute to the 2024-2025 Wake County Public School System needs, including the funds for five new schools and the renovations for seven of them.

There were 176,181 votes for the bond and 64,489 votes against it as of 8 p.m.

Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond

The 2022 Wake Tech bond would approve $353.2 million to pay for the college’s growth and expansion for students and the community.

So far, 172,753 votes backed the bond for the school and 66,484 people voted no.

This is a developing story.

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Now. Warren Buffett’s investment strategy is an open secret now: invest in solid companies and hold their stocks forever. But […]

  • Indiana elections 2022: Ryan Mears takes early lead in Marion County prosecutors race

    The 2022 Midterm Elections are off. Polls are open until 6 p.m. local time in Indiana. Get election results at indystar.com

  • Ask an Advisor: What Happens to I Bonds Now That Interest Rates Have Changed?

    I want to understand how I bonds work. When the interest rate changes, does that new rate apply to previous bonds – but at a different rate? -Joseph I bonds have been popular lately and for good reason. The interest … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Inherited Savings Bonds Taxes Going to Cost Me a Fortune?

    Inheriting savings bonds can provide you with an unexpected windfall. However, there's one important question to ask: Do I have to pay tax on inherited savings bonds? The short answer is yes, you generally will be responsible for taxes owed … Continue reading → The post Do I Have to Pay Tax on Inherited Savings Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Bonds Have Been All the Rage. Are They Still Worth Buying Now?

    If you're looking for a way to protect your funds from inflation, I bonds may be precisely what you're seeking.

  • Subprime Auto Bonds Hit by Skipped Payments, Falling Used-Car Values

    (Bloomberg) -- Subprime auto loan borrowers are increasingly falling behind on payments, and the value of used cars is dropping, two trends that are clobbering bonds tied to the debt. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call fo

  • Japan Extra Budget Said to Lift Bond Issuance by $34 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second extra budget will only increase bond issuance by around 5 trillion yen ($34.1 billion) this fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc

  • Lower-Investment-Grade Bonds Are Doing Well but Caution Is Needed

    BBB corporate bonds have had lousy returns this year but by at least one measure, they are holding up pretty well.