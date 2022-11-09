Midterm election: Unofficial results for 3 Wake County bonds for parks and schools

For the midterm election, voters were asked to consider three bonds in Wake County that aimed to improve schools, parks and the expansion of Wake Technical Community College.

On the ballot Tuesday was the Raleigh Parks Bond Referendum, Wake County Public School Bond, and the Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.

After polls closed in Wake County at 7:30 p.m., some early results for the bonds began to roll in.

Here are the unofficial results.

Raleigh Parks Bond Referendum

The $275 million bond was the largest-ever parks and greenway bond for the Raleigh community. If residents vote for the bond, parks would be built, planned and fixed across the city. The bond would also raise city property taxes, costing the average homeowner about $100 more a year.

As of 8 p.m., there were 65,156 votes to approve the bond and 21, 500 votes not to.

“Parks and greenways were our salvation during COVID. We have a new appreciation for how much green spaces and trails add to our mental and physical health. It’s important to our city’s future that we provide amenities for all residents in all parts of our community,” Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said.

Wake County Public School Bond

The $530.7 million bond would contribute to the 2024-2025 Wake County Public School System needs, including the funds for five new schools and the renovations for seven of them.

There were 176,181 votes for the bond and 64,489 votes against it as of 8 p.m.

Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond

The 2022 Wake Tech bond would approve $353.2 million to pay for the college’s growth and expansion for students and the community.

So far, 172,753 votes backed the bond for the school and 66,484 people voted no.

This is a developing story.