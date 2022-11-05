Midterm elections to watch
CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS Saturday Morning with the latest on the upcoming midterm elections.
CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS Saturday Morning with the latest on the upcoming midterm elections.
Typically, midterm elections don't go well for the President's party as it loses ground in Congress. In fact, since the end of World War II, the sitting president's party has only gained seats twice. LEX 18's Karolina Buczek reports. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3gWPbzR
A new trailer has been released for Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama, Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.
“Out of nowhere, the water would be gone, and we’d have no idea when it’d be back.” Caring for someone with dementia with no safe water takes the stress to another level. While failures of big city water systems attract the attention, it's small communities like Keystone, West Virginia, that more often are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the outlook for the Democrats in the midterm elections as job gains remain strong and inflation is still high.
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."
Donald Trump's son had his rant flipped back on him.
Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.
Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN's resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance - ed.
Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di
After a French magazine published Kate Middleton's topless sunbathing photos, Donald Trump tweeted that she only had "herself to blame."
"He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."
A political earthquake is about to hit the city.
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case. Barrett denied an emergency request by the Indiana borrowers, represented by a conservative legal group, to bar the U.S. Department of Education from implementing the Democratic president's plan to forgive debt held by qualified people who had taken loans to pay for college. Barrett on Oct. 20 denied a similar request by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by another conservative legal group.
(Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest: Mu
Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian barges and a ferry near the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson, Serhiy Khlan, an aide to Kherson Oblast governor, said in a Facebook post on Nov. 3.
Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, offering Beijing's clearest response yet to Russia's invasion of the former Soviet state, amid mounting concerns that the war might go nuclear. "The international community should ... jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia," Xi said during a meeting in Beij
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) at a GOP rally on Thursday said that Paul Pelosi could have protected himself during a recent assault in his home if he had “shot his attacker.” “Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Greene said to cheers from the audience of the Sioux…
How the Justice Department might respond to a Trump 2024 bid
Invading Russian forces are potentially ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside the occupied city of Kherson, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a briefing on Nov. 4.
Democrats and Republicans are approaching a Social Security "fix" from opposite ends of the spectrum.